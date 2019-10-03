The Arrivals’ Extreme Climate-Themed NYC Pop-up Shop

Digital-exclusive outerwear and accessories brand The Arrivals has presented this year’s FW collection at their annual NYC pop-up shop. Titled OutThere Lab, and designed in collaboration with the production company Early Spring, the venue itself highlights the functionality of the pieces through spaces (divided by translucent polycarbonate partitions and) dedicated to extreme microclimates—where the accompanying pieces near each weather-oriented display are organized as “packing lists.” At 26 Mercer Street, from 5 October onward, the shop includes ‘60s-era alpine ski culture-inspired jackets, new communication-blocking puffers, bombers, hats and gloves. Read more at Surface.

Via surfacemag.com Posted on