Wolverine’s 1000 Mile Old Rip Van Winkle Boot Batch III

Heritage footwear and clothing brand Wolverine has once again partnered with legendary bourbon distillery Old Rip Van Winkle (producers of Pappy Van Winkle and more) on a collaborative version of their much loved 1000 Mile Boot. Known as Batch III, the limited edition cap-toe boot—designed in Michigan and handcrafted in Arkansas—features a heel stack that incorporates a custom-cut slice of an oak barrel that once held Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon as it aged for a decade. As an exclamation point to the partnership, Wolverine will donate 100% of the proceeds from this rare collaboration to mikeroweWORKS‘ Work Ethic Scholarship and the National FFA Organization, both of which benefit young people pursuing a career in skilled trades or agricultural science.

The quality of the American-made boots is made evident through the premium dark gray Deville leather upper from the Horween Leather Company, as well as the Vibram rubber tap sole and the Goodyear Welt construction. In addition to the collaborative heel stack, Old Ripple Van Winkle is represented on the numbered tongue tag, a debossed logo on the outsole and a debossed “VW” stamp on back heel stay.

Altogether, it’s a durable and dynamic special edition release, worthy of fans of the bourbon, with a thoughtfully contribution component. The Wolverine 1000 Mile Old Rip Van Winkle Boot Batch III will be available for purchase $415 on Wolverine.com starting 25 October.

Images courtesy of Wolverine