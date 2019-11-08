2020 CES Innovation Award Honorees Announced

Billed as the world’s largest technology and innovation conference, the CTA’s CES (in Las Vegas every January) offers media, fellow industry folks, and investors in on all of the newest gadgets, software, and product announcements from established and emerging brands. As such, and to organize the show a bit, Innovation Award Honorees are named annually to spotlight significant advancements, ingenious inventions, and interesting design. From shoes for navigating VR worlds to AR-capable architecture toys, an AI-assisted mirror that can detect skin issues and suggest solutions, and a biometrics-locked cannabis container (pictured), the honorees span use cases and even intended audiences. See the full list on the CES site.

