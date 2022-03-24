Artsy’s NFT Auction Supporting Girls Who Code

Scroll down to see more content

To celebrate Women’s History Month, online art platform Artsy has launched an NFT auction selling works by women and nonbinary artists, with a portion of proceeds going to Girls Who Code—a non-profit organization founded by Reshma Saujani that strives to reduce the gender gap in tech. The auction—called Artists Who Code—has been curated by artist and writer Mieke Marple and Sinziana Velicescu, the director of Vellum LA (a gallery for NFTs). It includes colorful, dynamic and fascinating works by Cibelle Cavalli Bastos, Sofia Crespo, Marjan Moghaddam, Ellie Pritts, Helena Sarin, Alida Sun and others.

The NFT space is dominated by men and with this auction Artsy hopes to not only spotlight women and nonbinary artists but also support emerging talent in tech. Some of these digital delights are sublime, such as Aya’s “Restorative Afrofuturism,” a one-minute short centered on the goddess Calathea from planet Aya. “She rejuvenates her energy and transforms into the majestic botanical queen by taking deep rest in her vibrant cosmic garden,” the work’s description reads. Mia Forrest’s mesmerizing botanical works are also a joy to gaze upon.

Along with the online auction, there will be digital displays of the works in three cities: along NYC’s MTA network, London’s Oxford Street public art space and in LA on StandardVision digital billboards. It all coincides with the NFT LA Conference, which is on from 28-31 March.

Hero image “Resistance Effect” (2022) by IX Shells