Black-Owned Apps + Platforms Offering Thoughtful Digital Spaces

“This list of six Black-owned technology platforms showcases the strength, grit, and energy that exists within Black culture. It’s admirable that even amidst all the chaos—including racist internet trolls, a racial awakening, the shenanigans of the former president, and a crippling pandemic—these creators kept pushing through with a common goal: creating space for Black communities online,” Okayplayer’s Robyn Mowatt writes in her guide to Black-owned apps and platforms. Her list spans sonic databases (Breakr) and digital marketplaces (Black Fashion Fair), design collectives (dsgnrswrkshp), corporate advice sites (Black In Corporate) and beyond. Further, she offers insight into the founding of each, the talented individuals behind them and the communities they service. Read the full article at Okayplayer.

Image courtesy of @popephoenix for Okayplayer