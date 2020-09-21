Customize Your iPhone Home Screen + App Logos With iOS 14

With iOS 14, Apple introduces users to a suite of new tools for customizing the iPhone home screen. This update grants users access to Widgets, which are bite-size versions of your favorite apps that can be installed as small, medium or large buttons on your home screen. A week’s weather or the time in five cities can be spelled out for you without having to enter either the Weather or the Clock app. Further, Apple expands the capabilities of Shortcuts, a native app that lets you route actions through a single tap. There, you can customize a given app’s logo or hide the destination app within your app library, producing a clutter-free screen filled with your custom logos (even MS Paint ones like Twitter user Thomas Reisenegger). Read more at Gizmodo.

Image courtesy of Thomas Reisenegger