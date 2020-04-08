Watchsmith App Grants Further Apple Watch Face Customization

For all the customization allowed to the Apple Watch face—including theme, style and numeral type—developer David Smith’s iOS app Watchsmith unlocks even more. Watchsmith allows users to assemble dynamic feature combinations that can be scheduled to change throughout the day. Users can affix the weather to their Apple Watch face in the morning or activity data toward day’s end. Sources range from astronomy and tide information to time zones, battery status and the simple day and date addition. Read more about all the functionality at 9to5Mac.

