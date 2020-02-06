Animated David Shrigley Paintings in the Sketch App

London’s Sketch restaurant is sought out for more than its menu; its sci-fi, egg-shaped toilet pods and beloved David Shrigley paintings attract an audience, too. Now the Mayfair eatery has added an augmented reality element to the experience. The restaurant’s new app—developed by Hato—allows Shrigley’s artwork “to break free from its frames on the walls and invade your surroundings.” There are 15 Shrigley illustrations available (from flowers to creatures and handwritten copy) that can be used in videos or photos taken anywhere in the world. The app uses Real World 3D Tracking and Plane/Surface detection to place and animate. Sketch’s founder Mourad Mazouz says “We want the app to be an extension of the Sketch world which engages diners in a creative new way.” See all the animations at It’s Nice That.

