Fusing Cinematic Motion-Capture and AI to Treat Movement Disorders

Researchers at the University College London (UCL) and Imperial College London are exploring how motion-capture technology and AI can work in tandem to treat disorders that impair movement. The two-pronged approach utilizes an Animazoo IGS-180 motion capture suit to gather data about patient mobility which surveys the body more quickly and efficiently than the standard method of a neurologist checking individual patients themselves. This information is then plugged into a machine-learning algorithm that can better predict the progress of the disease. “The impact of this, alongside specialized clinical knowledge, will not only improve the efficiency of clinical trials but has the potential to translate across a huge variety of conditions that impact movement,” say Thomas Voit, a professor at UCL’s Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health. Learn more about the combined technology and the medical advancements they can create at Deezen.

Image courtesy of Josephine Dorado/Flickr