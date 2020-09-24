Google Removes Street View Images of Australia’s Uluru

In a move to prevent people from virtually climbing Uluru—a sacred, 600-million-year-old sandstone rock formation in Australia’s Northern Territory—Google removed images of the site from the internet. The Anangu people (the traditional owners of Uluru and its surrounding land) banned visitors from clambering the site a year ago, but many have defied the law and traversed the spiritually significant formation through “virtual walking tours” thanks to Google’s 360-degree photos. Parks Australia “alerted Google Australia to the user-generated images from the Uluru summit that have been posted on their mapping platform” and requested their removal—which the web monolith agreed to immediately. Find out more at ABC News.

Image courtesy of ABC News / Neda Vanovac