How Like-Free Instagram Will Look

Instagram will begin to hide “like” counts on posts this week for certain users in the US—an expansion of testing that’s already begun in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand. As Instagram has made clear, likes aren’t completely gone; they will be visible to users on their own photos and videos, just not to their followers. Business Insider has provided a screenshot from an Australian account that’s already transitioned to the test stage. Notably, it’s not that different than what we currently see. Head to Business Insider to learn more.

Via businessinsider.com Posted on