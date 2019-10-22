Skin for Computers Modeled After Real Human Flesh

Bristol Interaction Group’s biomimicry research project, Skin-On Interfaces, has delivered the uncanny: skin for electronics that’s modeled after and closely resembles real flesh. Composed of silicone layers, molded with human-like wrinkles, the epidermis can be squeezed, stroked and twisted. These actions trigger a reaction from the grid of electrode wires (the same as you’d find in any smartphone touchscreen) beneath the skin. In many ways, it opens technology up to emotions that can only be expressed through touch—a loving caress, an antagonizing pinch. Read more at Fast Company.

