Read Tech Interview: Kenichi Soejima, Nikon Z f Camera Designer Digging into the balance of timeless design and technical innovation Josh Rubin Courtesy of Nikon

The Nikon Z f full-frame mirrorless camera has a vintage looking exterior with the brand’s latest technology powering its performance. Old-meets-new hybrids aren’t core to Nikon‘s product line, but there have been others in the past, including the Df which 10 years later is still a favorite DSLR. As a lifelong Nikon shooter and fan of a timeless look it’s exciting that Nikon occasionally releases this kind of product. Curious about the blend of design and technology and how the Z f fits into Nikon’s product roster we spoke with Kenichi Soejima, the designer responsible for this model and he offered insight into balancing Nikon’s heritage with innovation.

Courtesy of Nikon

Whether old, new or a hybrid like the Z f, Nikon’s cameras have always been distinctively Nikon. Discussing their design through lines Soejima began by explaining Nikon’s focus on usability, ergonomics and emotional value. “Cameras are a means of expression for the user and artist, so we find usability and ergonomics very important,” he said. Regarding exterior styling, Soejima emphasized the importance of the light path from subject to lens to viewfinder. “Since the camera is a tool for taking photos we believe in the importance of considering the optical axis in the design,” he noted. This direction comes to life in the lines on the pentaprism design.

Courtesy of Nikon

For the Z f, Nikon drew inspiration specifically from the FM2 film camera that was introduced in 1982 and manufactured for nearly 20 years. As Soejima explained, “We analyzed the FM2 and why it had been utilized by such a wide range of users from beginners to professionals, and incorporated the insights we found into the concept for our heritage line.” The Z f aims to “highlight the unchanging value of cameras” exemplified by the FM2.

Courtesy of Nikon

The Z f isn’t for just one kind of photographer. It’s for “those that are stepping up for the first time to a full-frame camera in pursuit of their unique self-expression, as well as a more high-level hobbyist that enjoys the process of shooting slow, and looking into the process of shooting is part of the fun,” Soejima shared. And given its full-frame sensor and EXPEED 7 processor that powers advanced auto-focusing features Nikon’s “hope is that users will feel a sense of fondness for the camera and want to keep it for a very long time.”

Courtesy of Nikon

Merging retro styling with cutting-edge technology did present challenges. Soejima admitted “it was difficult, but we made it happen.” The key, he said, was understanding “the spirit of the FM2,” which provided answers in balancing nostalgia and innovation. Soejima’s favorite aspect of the Z f’s design isn’t so much the form as “the sense of fondness it instills.” He took great care in balancing each detail to achieve “the atmosphere of a product from the FM2 era.” For Nikon, the Z f is an important link between its past and future, reflecting the company’s dedication to both imaging innovation and photographic heritage.

Courtesy of Nikon

The Z f does indeed instill a sense of fondness—it’s distinct, approachable and nostalgic without compromising performance. Though we prefer to shoot fully manual, it’s incredibly reliable in fully automatic modes. Among our favorite design elements is the ability to close the tilt and swivel rear LCD screen to have a more film-like shooting experience.

The Nikon Z f retails for $1,999.95 for the body only or $2,239.95 for a kit that includes a similarly styled 40mm f/2 lens. For a full technical rundown check out DP Review.