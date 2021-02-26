MyHeritage’s “Deep Nostalgia” Service Turns Old Photos Into Moving Images

Utilizing AI-powered enhancements, the tech company MyHeritage brings people’s old photos to life in a way that calls to mind the few seconds of movement around iOS Live Photos. This service, called “Deep Nostalgia,” transforms static imagery into videos automatically. After signing up, users can animate five photos for free. Each image is analyzed, enhanced and then the position of the subject’s face is matched to a modern recording in order to emulate real-life movement. Then, a life-like animation is generated. Read more about the arresting process at Gizmodo.

Image courtesy of MyHeritage