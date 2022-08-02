New Breath-Powered Hand Prosthetic Improves Accessibility

Rather than using conventional cables, the new Airbender prosthetic hand is powered by air. The invention, created by researchers at the University of Oxford, utilizes a purpose-built Tesla turbine that, when combined with the wearer’s breathing, accurately controls finger movements. Not only is the device lightweight and low-maintenance, it also requires such a small volume of air that even young children can operate it. Additionally, parts for the Airbender are less expensive than those used in traditional iterations, so it’s a more affordable prosthetic. With an estimated 40+ million people having limb differences worldwide—but lacking proper care—this invention is a crucial advancement that could significantly transform accessibility. Learn more about it at Digital Journal.

Image courtesy of StarWarsRey/Digital Journal