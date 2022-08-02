New Breath-Powered Hand Prosthetic Improves Accessibility

LinkTech

Rather than using conventional cables, the new Airbender prosthetic hand is powered by air. The invention, created by researchers at the University of Oxford, utilizes a purpose-built Tesla turbine that, when combined with the wearer’s breathing, accurately controls finger movements. Not only is the device lightweight and low-maintenance, it also requires such a small volume of air that even young children can operate it. Additionally, parts for the Airbender are less expensive than those used in traditional iterations, so it’s a more affordable prosthetic. With an estimated 40+ million people having limb differences worldwide—but lacking proper care—this invention is a crucial advancement that could significantly transform accessibility. Learn more about it at Digital Journal.

Image courtesy of StarWarsRey/Digital Journal

Via digitaljournal.com

Posted on