“Prompt Engineers” Can Create Better AI Art

Midjourney and DALL-E are machine learning tools that generate images from word prompts and as tools like this become “more sophisticated, those prompts have become a craft in their own right.” So much so that platforms have started popping up wherein these text descriptions can be sold by “prompt engineers” that create them to “reliably produce a certain art style or subject on a specific AI platform.” More than putting together a few clever words, these individuals work as writers, engineers, artists and coders in order to convey “intended aesthetic” as well as “important elements for a scene, and brackets where buyers can add their own variables to tailor the content.” Find out more at The Verge, where Adi Robertson interviews PromptBase’s Justin Reckling.

Image courtesy of The Verge