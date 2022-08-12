Remote-Controlled Robots Could Perform Surgeries in Space

Slated to board the International Space Station in 2024, MIRA—which stands for Miniaturized In-Vivo Robotic Assistance—is a remote-controlled surgical robot created by Virtual Incision Corporation, a Nebraska-based medical technology company that recently signed a contract with NASA. The robot is purported to perform medical surgeries by being remotely guided from Earth, a service that could provide longterm help aboard deep space missions. MIRA is uniquely suited for the undertaking as it weighs only two pounds. While it still has to undergo further testing before it performs lifesaving surgeries, the invention could be a major development for health providers who need to reach people in remote areas—whether in space or on Earth. Learn more about it at Futurism.

Image courtesy of Virtual Incision Corporation