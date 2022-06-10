Scientists Transform Cabbage Into Stronger Concrete

A team of scientists at the University of Tokyo set out to make concrete from leftover food waste, including coffee grounds, tea leaves, onions, pumpkin, seaweed, orange and banana peel. The researchers didn’t just succeed, finding that all of the food (save for the pumpkin) created strong building material; but they also ascertained that Chinese cabbage crafts the sturdiest material—one that’s three times stronger than traditional concrete. They used a heat-pressing technique to compress the food into a powder, mixed it with water and seasoning and then pressed the mixture into a mold at high temperatures. The resulting sustainable concrete is tough; rot-, fungi- and insect-resistant; and enduringly edible, capable of improving in flavor with the addition of salt or sugar. Learn more about this innovative project at The Times.

Image courtesy of Getty Images