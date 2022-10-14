Sustainable Materials Form The “Second Sun” Speculative Sailboat

Scroll down to see more content

From São Paulo, Brazil-based Furf Design Studio and designer Cesar Pieri, the “Second Sun” sailboat concept minimizes environmental impact twofold: technically and aesthetically. First, the boat is crafted with sustainable materials, including a hull developed from an algae-based biopolymer and sails from ocean-bound plastic. Second, the transparent design of the ship allows a deeper connection between sailor and sea—and the circular shape of its sail emulates nature. Read more about the speculative vessel at designboom.

Image courtesy of Furf Design Studio