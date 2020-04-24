Travis Scott + Kid Cudi’s Record-Breaking Fortnite Virtual Concert

Using the popular cross-platform video game Fornite as an arena, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi premiered a collaborative track, “THE SCOTTS,” and shattered “attendance” records with 12.3 million viewers tuning in. As with similar Fortnite events held previously, themed merchandise, accessories, and upgrades were made available for players prior to the show. But a new component let viewers witness the building excitement more literally: developers coded the show’s stage, surrounding theatrics, and more in real-time in the week prior so players could watch as construction took place. Between the audience numbers and additional upgrades, a new standard has been set for virtual productions. You can now watch the performance on YouTube.

Via youtube.com Posted on