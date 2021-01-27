From the onset of the global pandemic, many individuals with the financial capabilities to do so have donated to various organizations and local mutual aid initiatives. Still, countless industries continue to suffer. Two of the hardest hit remain hospitality and tourism—which go hand in hand. Here Magazine has a list of 11 ways to support travel, hospitality and domestic workers without traveling or dining out. From donations to the National Domestic Workers Alliance to Unite Here (a labor union for travel industry employees), there’s plenty to ways support and learn. Read more at Here Magazine.

Image courtesy of Here Magazine