Minneapolis’ Renovated Hotel Emery

Located within the historic Midland Bank building in Minneapolis, the Hotel Emery (part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection) assumes all 10 floors, turning what was once known as Hotel Minneapolis into a destination drenched in mid-century modern inspired design. A recent hefty renovation of the 229-room hotel resulted in an expansive gym and vast lobby, a restaurant and coffee stand. Additionally a retail activation called The Shop features inventory made exclusively by local makers including ceramicist Liz Pechacek and Wit & Delight.

As the downtown sector of the city grows ever more competitive, the hotel stands out for its careful consideration of spaces that are oftentimes afterthoughts. The bright and airy lobby is far more than a space to pass through; high-ceilings, lots of lush plants, and food and beverage offerings encourage guests to sit and stay a while.

The gym is not only huge, the equipment and machines are high quality. Hoping to appease avid athletes and rookies to join in, the gym was a primary focus in the renovation—and it showcases the Emery Hotel’s commitment to creative wellness offerings.

The rooms, which mix 1960s influences and textural decor, are full of jewel tones and are given extra life thanks to structural lighting fixtures. From the guest room to the restaurant and the bar, staying in at the Emery Hotel can be an enjoyable experience in itself.

Images courtesy of Emery Hotel