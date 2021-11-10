On Jackson, Wyoming’s Historic Town Square, The Cloudveil Hotel

Many people travel to Jackson Hole, the picturesque and wildlife-speckled valley that surrounds the charming town of Jackson, Wyoming, to access the two nearby National Parks (Grand Teton is under 20 minutes away by car, the southern entrance to Yellowstone is a scenic hour-long drive) or the exhilarating ski slopes. An array of accommodations populates these parks, mountains and the neighboring towns, from quaint and rustic to remote and luxurious. None are quite like the newest addition to this hospitality haven, The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection hotel, which opened earlier this year on Jackson’s historic Town Square.

The Cloudveil rises up right in the center of town, within walking distance of all local favorites. “This building itself originally housed the first bank in Jackson Hole,” Eric Dombroski of The Yarrow Group, a property and hotel developer and management company, tells us during our stay. “It was called the Jackson State Bank and Trust. In the ’50s and ’60s, if you were a rancher and lived on the outskirts of town, this is where you came. It had an events space so a lot of meetings were held here. There’s history to this corner of the square.”

“Our vision was to create something for the community that would stand the test of time and activate this corner once more,” Dombroski adds. “Jackson’s Town Square is one of the most iconic spots and it’s surrounded by boutique shops. We wanted to make sure this hotel fit into its surroundings.” Thus, a boutique hotel concept was born.

To achieve this, locally based CLB Architects and Burlington, Vermont-based architecture and interior design firm TruexCullins were tapped to lead the design, along with the IBI Group. The hotel was constructed in three sections: the lobby and bistro, a wing in the back that houses guest rooms and a third-floor section upfront with a rooftop space. This particular structure is owed to the fact that the town is zoned so that there can be no lodging on Town Square itself.

The Cloudveil’s exterior limestone facade nods to Jackson Drug, the oldest standing building on the Town Square. Beyond it, the expansive, open-layout lobby conveys a welcoming warmth thanks to natural materials drawn from and inspired by the region—including a three-story granite stone wall, reclaimed wood ceilings and a 3,000-pound granite boulder front desk. “It’s more like a living room than a lobby,” Dombroski says. Even the signage is a nod to that found in the National Parks.

Bedrooms are generous in size—ranging from a king guest room to a king junior suite (pictured above) to the best-in-class king suite. The neutral tones here also reference Wyoming’s geological splendors. Handcrafted touches are everywhere. There are also contemporary references to the region’s Old West roots. A particularly noteworthy touch, each bedroom’s mantlepiece—ornamentally placed above the gas-burning fireplace—is drawn from a collection of wood that had been reclaimed across the US and stored in a Laramie, Wyoming barn.

Top-tier amenities around the property range from 24-hour pantries on each floor that stock an unlimited supply of granola and La Croix to an outdoor heated pool and jacuzzi (with Snow King Mountain views). There’s also a state-of-the-art fitness center that includes Peloton and Technogym equipment, as well as a Lululemon Fitness Mirror. Perhaps the most spectacular amenity, however, is the local art on the walls—and specifically photographer Ryan Sheets’ moving imagery on each floor. “We wanted animals walking toward the camera,” Dombroski explains. “This is not something that’s easy to do. Ryan spent two years collecting the footage. It shifts seasonally.” This is a fantastical, sometimes surprising, feature that translates to bears and moose walking in life-sized screens at the end of hallways.

In addition to a second-floor outdoor breezeway with fireplaces and couches, The Cloudveil’s 5,000-square-foot open-air rooftop terrace yields uninterrupted views of the enchanting town. Guests can use the space to stargaze or take in the setting throughout the day, but events like morning yoga and meditation sessions are also hosted.

Restaurateur Gavin Fine created The Cloudveil’s restaurant (which includes an outdoor cafe), The Bistro. It specializes in seasonal dishes and comforting classics amidst a convivial environment. “Gavin and chef Roger, they’ve been in the valley since 2001,” Dombroski says. “We wanted a partner that was connected to the destination. He does all the food and beverage for the property, including the rooftop and room service. It’s all the same quality as The Bistro.” The Bistro is the realization of Fine’s longtime dream to have a French-influenced restaurant in Jackson.

“We all found different reasons that brought us here to Jackson,” Dombroski says of the core team behind The Cloudveil’s development. “None of us are from here originally but something kept us here—whether it was coming for work and falling in love with the outdoors or our first ski experiences, there’s something spiritual, something that connected us all here. And, this has been a project we’ve been wanting to do for a long time.”

For those adventurers headed to Jackson Hole for their bucket-list National Park visits, The Cloudveil works with the operator EcoTour Adventures for all types of itineraries, ranging from full days in Yellowstone (hitting all the stops, from Old Faithful to the geothermal features) with animal-spotting elements to half-day hikes in the Tetons. They can also arrange for picnic lunches, crafted by The Bistro. Even though there are properties closer to the parks, there’s something honest, cozy and convenient (during each and every season) about staying on Town Square, and it’s safe to say that the drive from The Cloudveil into the parks is a spectacular one.

Bistro image by Ryan Sheets, all other images courtesy of The Cloudveil, Autograph Collection