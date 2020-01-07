Agnes Obel: Broken Sleep

“This song was, surprisingly enough, written in a period where I was struggling with falling asleep,” Danish singer/songwriter Agnes Obel says of her new single “Broken Sleep.” Obel wrote, recorded and produced the track, on which she plays the piano and sings. Exquisite string work adds volume to the ethereal number, which will appear on Obel’s forthcoming album, Myopia, out 21 February. A perfect tonal pairing, the mesmerizing official music video was created by Obel’s longterm collaborator and partner Alex Brüel Flagstad.