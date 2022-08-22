Alice Boman feat. Perfume Genius: Feels Like A Dream

Swedish singer-songwriter Alice Boman collaborates with Perfume Genius (aka Mike Hadreas) for “Feels Like A Dream,” a sublimely haunting love song from Boman’s forthcoming album, The Space Between, out 21 October. She says in a statement, “In the past I’ve written a lot of songs about disappointments, heartbreaks and the longing for love. Being in love—I thought it would be so hard to write songs about that. Not wanting to sound too cheesy. But love can be cheesy. And this song is about how it sometimes feels like a dream to be with that someone. Especially when you’ve been wondering if you’d ever find love.” Boman sent Hadreas a few demos, and this was the one he selected for their collaboration. “I think it works beautifully as a duet—us representing and singing from the two sides of a relationship,” Boman says. “I have listened to Perfume Genius for a long time and love his voice and sound and I’m thrilled that he wanted to be a part of this.” The video was directed by Jeanne Lula Chauveau (who has worked with Boman several times over the years) and its lo-fi, vintage vibe creates the perfect atmosphere.