Anna Leone: Once

Swedish singer-songwriter Anna Leone returns with the tender “Once,” produced by Paul Butler. An ode to naivety, regret and ultimately acceptance, the enchanting folk song is accompanied by a video filmed in the Azores archipelago, Portugal. At once ethereal and grounded in nature, the dark, dreamy visuals come from “the idea of being stuck in your ways, going through the same patterns, but then choosing to break out of that and do things differently,” Leone says. “Towards the end I reconcile with the past, symbolized by the little girl. I choose to embrace what once was in order to move forward.”