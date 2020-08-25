Aquilo: Moving On

English duo Aquilo (Tom Higham and Ben Fletcher) releases a visual treatment for “Moving On,” a floating tune from their Sober EP. Filmed using a SnorriCam rig, the video tells the story of a night out that ends with the main character waking, bloodied, in a public park the next morning. “The whole concept of this EP is the four stages of a break-up, with ‘Moving On’ being the last,” Higham and Fletcher explain in a statement, “so it made sense to have this dramatic accompaniment to tie it all off.”