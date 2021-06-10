Artist Rachel Maclean’s Haunted Toy Store in Scotland’s Jupiter Artland

In the forests of Jupiter Artland—the 120-acre outdoor sculpture park near Edinburgh—Scottish artist Rachel Maclean installed an eerie, graffiti-covered toy store with upside-down attributes aplenty. The sinister structure houses unsettling doppelgänger dolls, as well as Maclean’s new 10-minute animated film, which explores the pressures upon youth (from self-esteem to consumerism and predatory behavior) through the struggles of a cartoon princess. It is the artist’s first permanent installation, and a powerful one. Read more about the experience, and Maclean’s further plans, at Artnet News.

Image by Amelia Claudia, courtesy of Jupiter Artland