Benny Sings feat. Mac DeMarco: Rolled Up

Benny Sings and Mac DeMarco’s duet “Rolled Up” rides along a piano-led instrumental. The two vocalists begin the track by wondering “why my life turned south.” Strings fall into place with falsetto provided by Benny Sings (aka Tim van Berkestijn) and the duo soon trades optimistic verses. “Finally see the sun through all of those clouds / holed up, locked out, shut in, held down,” Demarco sings. “Don’t be afraid to leave it all behind / tomorrow is a new day,” Berkestijn returns. With a choreographed dance to match, the track fades, along with daydreamy ad-libs.