Legendary Berlin Nightclub Berghain to Transform into “Studio Berlin” Art Venue

Running from 9 September through the duration of pandemic distancing restrictions, one of the world’s most famous nightclubs, Berlin’s Berghain, will transform into an art center showing works by the likes of Tacita Dean, Anne Imhof, Olafur Eliasson, Rosemarie Trockel and Wolfgang Tillmans. In fact, more than 80 artists will be presented in the 3,500-square-meter space. Known as “Studio Berlin,” the venue—reworked in collaboration with art collector Christian Boros—will host guided tours (in several languages) that can be booked online. This will likely be the easiest way to bypass the club’s historically tough door. Read more about the works—and the Boros Foundation art historians that will lead the tours—at The Art Newspaper.

Image courtesy of Michael Mayer