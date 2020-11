Berhana and Mereba’s delicate new duet, “Golden Pt. 2,” acts an extension of Berhana’s “Golden” which appeared on his album, HAN. On the new version, the collaborators trade verses until they meet—on the track and in the Boma Iluma-directed video. Electronic elements mingle with the pair’s airy vocals, while digitally generated drums and a funky bass line play in the background.