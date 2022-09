With the powerfully peculiar lead single “Atopos,” Björk offers an entrancing preview of her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Fossora (out 30 September). The track emerges with an official music video directed by Viðar Logi, wherein a theatrically costumed Björk is joined by a bass clarinet sextet and Gabber Modus Operandi’s DJ Kasimyn inside of a cavernous fungal fantasy. “It is a good intro,” Björk says of the track, acknowledging that it’s, “kinda like Fossora’s passport.”