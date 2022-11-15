black midi: Sugar/Tzu (Live Fire)

Today black midi—the English band composed of Geordie Greep, Cameron Picton, Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin and Morgan Simpson—release Live Fire, a live version of their latest album Hellfire available exclusively as a limited vinyl at Rough Trade. Within lies “Sugar/Tzu,” a gorgeously chaotic collision of jazz and rock. It opens (in place of the studio version’s spoken intro) with snarling guitar before giving way to soothing keys, only to erupt into a rambunctious, frenzied riff. Listening to the track feels like a dizzying rollercoaster whose thrill thankfully never ceases.