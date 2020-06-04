Black-Owned Restaurants to Support in Los Angeles

Helmed by their LA editorial assistant Kat Hong who tapped resources including Black Book LA and Eat Okra, restaurant-centric website The Infatuation published a list of Black-owned eateries in and around Los Angeles. From Anaheim to Crenshaw, from DTLA to Long Beach, there are hundreds of quality spots included, and the editorial staff is continuing to update and add locations. You can send them suggestions or use the list to order your next meal.

Via theinfatuation.com Posted on