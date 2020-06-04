Black-Owned Restaurants to Support in the Bay Area

The San Francisco Chronicle, with assistance from the Bay Area Organization of Black Owned Business, has compiled a searchable directory of Black-owned restaurants in the region—making it even easier to support those businesses. Included are details like whether or not they offer takeout or delivery, how to order without relying on third-party delivery services, and what types of dishes and drinks are on the menu. It’s another pragmatic approach “to spend with intent… to support your community directly” quotes the Chronicle. See the list there.

