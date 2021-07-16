Butch Dawson: Get Money

West Baltimore-based rapper, producer, songwriter and Telfar model, Butch Dawson once again showcases his precise, rhythmic delivery within the single, “Get Money.” “It’s about getting money any way possible and just the perfect montage to get money to,” Butch says. “The inspiration came from a Kendrick Lamar cadence on ‘ELEMENT.,’ and I created the beat around my vocals. This song feels like an anthem for Baltimore and reminds me of the late single from Tim Trees called ‘Bankroll.’ It’s a simple beat but creates room for a catchy wordplay.” Dawson will release his first major label EP, Stardust, on 20 August via Asylum Records.