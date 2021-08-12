Caveman: Work This Hard

Colorful and comedic, New York-based indie rock act Caveman’s video for their new single “Work This Hard” charms with its oddly nostalgic narrative. The melodic track itself radiates positivity. “‘Work This Hard’ is really about finally saying, ‘Alright I have a choice to continue to sit in my depression and sadness or go out and find ways to be happy,'” Caveman singer Matthew Iwanusa tells us, “not necessarily letting go from the memories and the feelings but letting go from the constant weight of sadness.” Regarding the playful video, he says, “I thought it would be fun to connect all the videos for this record together, but in a fun way. So a few friends and I went up to New Haven with our iPhones and said, ‘Let’s film Superbad meets Ferris Bueller meets Billy Madison.'” Smash, Caveman’s forthcoming album, debuts 13 August on Fortune Tellers.