From LA-based Chicano Batman’s new album, Invisible People, “Blank Slate” doubles down on the group’s funk and ’80s pop influences. Using seemingly simple lyrics, the band focuses on fuzzy guitar solos and an energetic and memorizable chorus. “I just want to love you / I need you to love me / I just want to love you / We can fall in love now,” the group sings in unison, encouraging listeners to join in.