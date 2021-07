Singer-songwriter Clairo (aka Claire Elizabeth Cottrill) has released her second full-length, Sling, the follow-up her 2019 debut, Immunity. The album—produced by Cottrill and Jack Antonoff—was made in Upstate New York, and inspired by the landscapes and atmosphere there. From the album, “Amoeba” certainly stands out as a vintage-sounding pop song, carried by Cottrill’s gentle vocals.