Climate Change Opera “Sun & Sea” in an Abandoned Bauhaus Swimming Pool

Thirty minutes outside of Berlin, in an abandoned Bauhaus swimming pool from 1928 that sits across from E-WERK Luckenwalde renewable power station and contemporary arts center, the climate change opera Sun & Sea will be staged 1-2 May. Created by three women artists in Lithuania—theater director Rugile Barzdziukaite, playwright Vaiva Grainyte and composer Lina Lapelyte—the opera won the 2019 Venice Biennale’s Golden Lion, after queues of people sought out the surreal performance. This is the first time it will be staged outside of Venice. Learn more, and support the project and its 20 performers, at Kickstarter.

Image courtesy of E-WERK, Stefan Korte and LUBA