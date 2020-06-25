COOL HUNTING’s PRIDE + PAINT + POWER Instagram Live Session

Scroll down to see more content

On COOL HUNTING’s Instagram Live tomorrow (26 June) from 2PM to 4PM, filmmaker and art advisor Jaé Joseph will host eight 15-minute conversations with artists and creatives, as they paint pride/protest posters. Viewers are invited to paint-a-long and participate in the accompanying fundraiser for The Center—NYC’s acclaimed Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center. A link will be pinned to the live event, allowing viewers to chip in along the way.

This celebration of creativity includes artist Lucien Smith’s Serving the People, artist and creative director Amit Greenberg, creative director Timo Weiland, and artists Katie Kimmel, Olu Seye, Scooter LaForge, Maria Imaginário and Edward Granger. Partners Current/Elliott, Joie and Equipment have confirmed donations and additional supporters include three COOL HUNTING favorites: MoMA PS1, Storm King and artist Hank Willis Thomas’ For Freedoms.

Please join us live and hashtag #pridepaintpower to participate.

Images courtesy of The Center