NOMOS Glashütte + COOL HUNTING’s Limited Edition Watch Collaboration Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

We are proud to announce our latest collaboration: the bold, limited edition collection of Club Campus 38 Pride watches with NOMOS Glashütte. We’ve been fans of NOMOS since 2014, when we fell in love with their Tetra Nachtijall and true blue Zurich Worldtimer models. Ever since, our appreciation for the brand—from Berlinerblau, their Berlin-based design house to their manufacture in the heart of historic German watchmaking, Saxony—continued to grow and our desire to collaborate escalated.

Available in six colors drawn from the rainbow flag, our Club Campus 38 Pride edition celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and benefits the life-saving work of The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. Each color is limited to 22 watches, honoring The Trevor Project‘s 22 years of service to the community. A donation of $100 will be made for the sale of each watch—$13,200 for the full edition.

As an editorial team composed of members of the queer community and staunch allies we desired to honor LGBTQ+ people through this collaboration. NOMOS excels at the use of color in unmatched ways and through them the rainbow became our design playground. We learned that the rainbow flag as an LGBTQ+ representational tool attributes specific meanings to each color, so we decided those meanings would inform the colors we selected: Life (red), Healing (orange), Sunlight (yellow), Nature (green), Serenity (blue) and Spirit (purple).

As with all NOMOS timepieces, the Club Campus 38 Pride is meticulously assembled in Glasshütte from premium components. From the stainless steel case to the domed sapphire glass crystal, this luxury accessory is made to be worn every day. Inside, the brand’s manual-winding, in-house-produced Alpha caliber movement powers the watch. Each colorful dial includes a balance of Roman and Arabic numerals. Rhodium-plated hands feature a superluminova inlay for easy viewing in low light, and the light gray textile strap is waterproof. Its classic 38.5mm case diameter comfortably fits all genders.

This collaboration was born of respect for and admiration of NOMOS and a desire to acknowledge and contribute to those represented by the LGBTQ+ banner. We think the watches look great. Their bright colors feel especially relevant in this challenging time.

The limited edition Club Campus Pride is available for purchase online now for $1,650.

Images courtesy of NOMOS Glashütte