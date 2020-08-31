Crack Magazine’s “Three Minutes” Program for Emerging Directors

Bristol-based Crack Magazine just announced a new program (or “incubator scheme”) called Three Minutes, providing opportunity and funding for five young, emerging directors to make music videos. Run by Crack, the initiative received financing from the England European Regional Development Fund, as well as support from Shure, Burberry, and Film London’s BFI network. Unsigned directors under 26 years old may answer the open call with a pitch for the video along with a “personal statement and portfolio of two to three previous artistic works.” Those selected “will be paid London Living Wage for the pitching and production process and each video they’re working towards will have receive a minimum budget of £12,000.” Find out more at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy of Crack Magazine