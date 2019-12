Destroyer (aka Dan Bejar) sets a dark and solitary mood on his newest track, “It Just Doesn’t Happen,” which will appear on the forthcoming album Have We Met (out 31 January). Fit for a night drive, the tune is sparse, with the beat kicking in after a minute. “You cast a poisonous look to the sun / You know it just doesn’t happen to anyone / You know this doesn’t just happen to anyone,” Bejar growls in the chorus.