A welcome return from indie-pop legends The New Pornographers, “Really Really Light” is not only the first single from their forthcoming ninth studio album, Continue as a Guest, but also a refashioned track cut from their critically acclaimed 2014 album, Brill Bruisers. “Part of my process throughout the years has been messing with things I never finished,” founding member AC Newman says of the development of the song, which was co-written with Destroyer’s Dan Bejar. “I really liked Dan’s chorus, and for a while I was just trying to write something that I felt like belonged with it,” he adds. The track debuts with a clever music video directed by Christian Cerezo.