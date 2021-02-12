Django Django feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg: Waking Up

From the brand new Django Django album, Glowing in the Dark (out today), “Waking Up” finds the turbo-charged London electronic rockers taking it down a notch to collaborate with actress and singer-songwriter Charlotte Gainsbourg. The edgy folk-influenced rock number follows three electrified singles from the album, the deep house-influenced title track, the psychedelic “Spirals” and the astoundingly pop-friendly “Free from Gravity.” The album itself is worth a spin from start to finish.