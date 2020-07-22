Django Stewart: Burning Bridges (For Your Love)

After successful turns in other bands and under different monikers, singer and instrumentalist Django Stewart goes solo with the entrancing synth-pop single “Burning Bridges (For Your Love).” Arguably the truest expression of his charismatic songwriting to date, the dance-y, disco number addresses falling in love with someone while on the precipice of a breakup with another. Iconic music video producer Sophie Muller along with director and Jesus and Mary Chain bassist Douglas Hart bring the song to life with neon-saturated visuals and kaleidoscopic choreography.