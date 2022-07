Djo (aka Joe Keery, who is best known for his portrayal of Stranger Things‘ Steve Harrington) has released the frenetic synth-pop track, “Gloom.” It’s the third single from his upcoming album Decide (out 16 September) and builds with strong percussion, rapid guitar and unexpected alto-notes. The soundscape feels slightly nostalgic with Keery’s shifting vocals recalling Talking Heads, however, off-center lyrics and frantic energy land the song squarely in its own lane.