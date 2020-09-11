Eartheater: Volcano

Avant-pop artist Eartheater (aka Alexandra Drewchin) recently announced her upcoming album Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, and from it releases the gorgeous, powerful “Volcano.” Beginning with acoustic guitar and piano, soon skittish percussion and stunning harmonies lead the song into an indefinable realm. The album (out 2 October) is composed, produced and arranged solely by Eartheater who drew inspiration from “geological imagery, whose turbulence and potential for genesis mirror the trajectory of her own life and relationships.”