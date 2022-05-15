Scroll down to see more content

Eartheater: Mitosis

Queens-based avant-pop artist Eartheater (aka Alexandra Drewchin) returns with the thrilling new track “Mitosis.” The musician, producer, composer and vocalist worked on the song with producer and frequent collaborator Sega Bodega and the result is synth-heavy with a jittery, anxious energy. From chants to whispers, the track morphs in an enthralling manner—just like its accompanying video.

Kendrick Lamar feat. Taylour Paige: We Cry Together

Kendrick Lamar returns with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, the Pulitzer-winning rapper’s highly anticipated fifth LP and the first to be released since 2017’s critically acclaimed DAMN. In addition to the inclusion of many frequent collaborators, the album welcomes Zola actor Taylour Paige on the powerful duet, “We Cry Together” (also featuring a Florence + the Machine sample) that centers on an escalating argument. Though the scathing track’s narrative twists in upon itself at the end, it never dips in profound intensity.

Bad Bunny + Bomba Estéreo: Ojitos Lindos

Simultaneously mellow and vibrant, “Ojitos Lindos” by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny (aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) and Colombian duo Bomba Estéreo perfectly combines the styles of both. Imbued with tropical, psychedelic cumbia, reggaeton, latin and pop influences, the track (produced by Tainy) feels sun-drenched. “I’m really happy with this collaboration. It was a really fluid and natural conversation,” Bomba Estéreo’s vocalist Li Saumet says. “Benito has such a clear idea of what he wants, and he is open to explore new ideas without fears. I value that so much in an artist. I think it’s important that the alternative Latin music scene joins with the mainstream to make music and deliver our message and art together.”

Regina Spektor: Up the Mountain

A waterfall of visceral description and urgent feeling that cascades like an unsolvable riddle, Regina Spektor’s theatrical new single, “Up the Mountain,” is a collision of energy, sound and style. Part orchestral, part electronic, the avant-pop track was co-produced by Spektor and John Congleton. It’s a second glimpse at Home, before and after (out 24 June), Spektor’s forthcoming full length—her first since 2016.

Listen Up is published every Sunday and rounds up the new music we found throughout the week. Hear the year so far on our Spotify channel. Hero image courtesy of Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo